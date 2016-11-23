The White House Turkey Pardon is surely one of the President's oddest duties. And while it ranks somewhere below Commander-in-Chief in importance, it's one that Obama has appeared to relish over these past eight years. And it turns out, the turkey pardon is way more complicated than you'd think. Every year, two turkeys are selected from different farms around the country and presented to the president on behalf of the National Turkey Federation.



While Obama's presidency will be remembered for many precedent-shattering actions, the turkey pardoning created at least one poultry-related one. Traditionally, only one turkey was pardoned and the understudy returned to the farm. According to ABC News, after a request from Malia and Sasha, Obama began pardoning both turkeys, though only one gets the official on-camera clemency.



In honor of Obama's final turkey pardoning — which was chock full of puns, as per usual — we've rounded up all eight years of him executing this weird and hallowed tradition. It's a great way to brush up on both your presidential and turkey trivia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and revisit some of Obama's finest dad jokes of years past.