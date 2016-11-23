Thanksgiving may be an American holiday, but it's also celebrated outside the country — and the Earth, in fact. Shane Kimbrough, a NASA astronaut, recently described what Thanksgiving looks like at the International Space Station, where he's cooking for fellow American astronaut Peggy Whitson, a French astronaut, and three Russian cosmonauts.
In a Wall Street Journal video, he gets a tiny package off a shelf and calls it the turkey. "It'll taste really good, just like you're having it at home," he says. We're skeptical.
Then, he takes out an identical one and calls it "cherry blueberry cobbler." Still not totally buying it. The yam pouch also looks exactly the same.
He's also got dehydrated corn bread dressing, green beans with mushrooms, and mashed potatoes, which look a little more believable. Last, he displays a packet of sweet tea, which doesn't really sound like a Thanksgiving drink, but he says that's what they do in his hometown of Atlanta, so we'll take his word for it.
While it may not be quite the same, the ability to prepare food in space at all is something for the crew to be thankful for this holiday. And we earthlings can be grateful that our meals don't have to be rehydrated.
