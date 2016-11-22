Next month, Billboard is holding its annual Women In Music award ceremony. It's honoring Madonna as Woman of the Year, Shania Twain as Icon, Halsey as Rising Star, and Meghan Trainor as Chart Topper. And we've just learned of another honoree: Kesha will receive the Trailblazer award.
An announcement by Billboard's staff mentions Kesha's presence in the media due to her alleged abuse at producer Dr. Luke's hands, as well as her numerous musical accomplishments.
Her songs have been purchased digitally over 32 million times and streamed nearly 900 million times. She's had nine songs in the top 10 of Billboard's Pop Songs chart and four in the number-one spot. "Tik Tok" saw the fifth-most digital sales in one week of any song.
Since July, Kesha has been on tour for the first time in several years. Amid all the headlines surrounding her allegations against Dr. Luke, she deserves to be recognized for her music.
"By combining artistic fearlessness with unbounded creative energy, Kesha has continually pushed the limits of what was once thought possible in pop music," Janice Min, co-president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, told Billboard. "She's a force on stage, an inspiration in person, and a true Trailblazer for millions of music fans around the world."
The ceremony will take place in New York City on December 9 and air December 12 on Lifetime.
An announcement by Billboard's staff mentions Kesha's presence in the media due to her alleged abuse at producer Dr. Luke's hands, as well as her numerous musical accomplishments.
Her songs have been purchased digitally over 32 million times and streamed nearly 900 million times. She's had nine songs in the top 10 of Billboard's Pop Songs chart and four in the number-one spot. "Tik Tok" saw the fifth-most digital sales in one week of any song.
Since July, Kesha has been on tour for the first time in several years. Amid all the headlines surrounding her allegations against Dr. Luke, she deserves to be recognized for her music.
"By combining artistic fearlessness with unbounded creative energy, Kesha has continually pushed the limits of what was once thought possible in pop music," Janice Min, co-president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, told Billboard. "She's a force on stage, an inspiration in person, and a true Trailblazer for millions of music fans around the world."
The ceremony will take place in New York City on December 9 and air December 12 on Lifetime.
Advertisement