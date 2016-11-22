If you've got thousands of dollars to spare and know someone obsessed with Cheetos, we've got the perfect holiday present for them. The company is selling a jewelry set modeled after the snack's cheetah mascot.
"It's really [marketed] towards the ultimate Cheetos fan who really wants to put on display the love that they have for the brand," Cheetos Senior Director of Marketing Ryan Matiyow told Mashable.
The Eye of the Cheetah earrings and ring are meant to resemble "the magnificent tail of yours truly." They're both made of orange sapphires, 18 karat gold, and nearly 200 diamonds, and they're selling together for $20,000.
If that's a bit out of your price range but you need a gift tailored to a cheese puff lover in your life, Cheetos is also selling an extremely random assortment of products including Chester Cheetah's bathing briefs, Colour de Cheetos bronzer, and "toilet paw-per."
"Despite all the options that are out there, a lot of times the gifts that we give can be uninspired and run of mill," Matiyow said. "This year, we sought to change that by creating a collection of truly unique items that really deliver against the playful and fun personality of the Cheetos brand across a variety of categories, including jewelry."
If you are interested in splurging on cheetah-themed jewelry, you'd better move fast because there's only one for sale.
NOTHING says “timeless elegance” like the dazzling Eye of the Cheetah jewelry that I found @ https://t.co/i0WhjHiXov pic.twitter.com/UjQ1Kl8Mlh— Thomas (@trwhite88) November 18, 2016
