30 Photos That Reveal How Women See The World (NSFW)

While describing the problem with women's representation behind the camera in photography, photographer Amanda de Cadenet invoked an old adage: "You can't be it if you can't see it."It was this, the lack of successful female photographers, that inspired her to create GirlGaze , a multimedia project that helps women break into the industry. "It started from a desire to highlight more female perspectives, to get those perspectives seen — and ultimately, hired," de Cadenet told Refinery29.GirlGaze is twofold: There's the curated Instagram account and a physical exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles, both populated by the work of talented, up-and-coming female artists. De Cadenet explains that the diversity of the work within GirlGaze is thanks to its open call for submissions. The project has received 750,000 submissions to date. (And yes, the use of the word "girl" is purposeful — according to the site, the project aims to "[take] back the word" and use it to "[push] back against the cultural projections and traditional gender roles imposed upon girls.")