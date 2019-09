30 Photos That Reveal How Women See The World (NSFW)

"We have created a place that gives girls permission to tell their stories through their images and that’s powerful," de Cadenet said."There are so many talented, creative girls in the world that just have not been encouraged to share their point of view."Here, we've assembled a selection of GirlGaze-submitted works that show how women really see the world. Whether the photographers are documenting the grief of others or using photography as a means to heal from their own personal struggles, their stories, according to de Cadenet, often go unseen in mainstream representations of women's lives."If you don’t see your challenges being written about, photographed, filmed, you just feel isolated," she said. "Unless you are female, you do not know what it’s like live as a female identifying person navigating the world."Click through to view the world the way these female photographers see it. Find out more about the exhibit here