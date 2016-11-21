Meet 7 Rising Latina Artists Who Are About To Blow Up The Music Scene

A few weeks ago, I got my entire life at iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina. It was a night to remember, with artists new and old coming together for a live show overflowing with Latino pride. But the more I danced and sang my heart out (and yes, cried), the more I became aware of a huge, glaring problem. On such an amazing night, there was one major element missing: women.
I'm sure I was aware of this fact at some point before that night, but it truly hit me during the concert just how much of a male-dominated industry Latino music still is. While I'm a huge fan of the likes of J Balvin, Gente de Zona, and Enrique Iglesias, it was actually pretty shocking that on a night featuring 10 performers, not a single one was a woman.
I then started to rack my brain for Latina performers who could have been invited. Of course, there are a few names everyone knows on the music scene: Shakira, Selena Gomez, a few of the Fifth Harmony members, and the still-reigning queen, Jennifer Lopez (bow down), who performed at the show last year. But there are also some rising artists who deserve their time to shine in an arena mostly dominated by men.
So here, I rounded up some Latina up-and-comers who are killing the game right now. And here at Refinery29, we always want to hear more artists we may not be familiar with! So if you have a musician you'd like to draw attention to, make sure to leave us a comment.
