Maggie Rhee Is Your Monday Morning Hero

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of The Walking Dead. Read at your own risk.

Frankly, nobody would blame The Walking Dead's Maggie for hiding under the duvet and taking the rest of the year off. The woman's just seen her husband brained by a baseball bat and is experiencing some pretty gnarly pregnancy complications. Life has not been kind.

Anyone else would crumble, but that's not Maggie's style. Instead, last night's episode saw Lauren Cohan's character have a breakthrough, I-am-woman-hear-me-roar moment — and that's not even including the part where she drove a tractor right over an enemy's car. The grieving widow cut Hilltop leader Gregory's mansplaining short with a punch to the face and a speech that would make Arya Stark proud. This girl has a name, too.

"This is our home now," she told Gregory after serving him a knuckle sandwich. "So you'll learn to start to call me by name. Not Marsha, not dear, not honey. Maggie. Maggie Rhee."

As Vanity Fair notes, the scene occurs in the TWD comic books, but with a variation. Comic book Maggie identifies herself as "Maggie Greene." TV Maggie, however, chooses to honor her late husband's name.

So, yes. It's perfectly acceptable to punch the air and ugly-cry at the same time. Everyone else is.

