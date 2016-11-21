These European Beliebers Completely Lost Their Minds Over Justin

Beliebers anywhere go hard for Justin Bieber. Like, really hard. But the Beliebers in Zurich, Switzerland might have just won the award for biggest Justin Bieber fans ever.



While Bieber was performing at the American Music Awards via satellite from Zurich, the cameras focused on the faces of his screaming fans. And these fans were going off. And we're not just talking screaming and "yaaaas"-ing going off — but sobbing, weeping, and all around losing it.



Meanwhile, Bieber himself kept the performance pretty low-key. One noticeable change, though, was his haircut. It was equal parts Euro and baby-Bieber bowl cut. Perhaps that's what had the fans feeling so, um, emotional?

