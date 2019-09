Dawe has been making these site-specific rainbow installations since 2010. They've been on display in the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., and one can currently be seen in the San Antonio International Airport.

On his website, the artist says his work "is centered in the exploration of textiles, aiming to examine the complicated construction of gender and identity in his native Mexico and attempting to subvert the notions of masculinity and machismo prevalent in the present day."Dawe told Smithsonian Magazine that when he was little, he wanted to learn how to embroider like his grandmother, but the other kids made fun of him. Even his grandmother believed sewing was for girls. Now, Dawe's work made with thread, plays with gender stereotypes, and acts as a tribute to his grandmother.Dawe told the magazine that he chose to call the series Plexus because "it refers to the connection of the body with its environment, but it also relates directly to the intricate network of threads forming the installation itself, and to the inherent tension in the thread, vibrating with an almost tangible luminosity."The point is to be in awe of this work, just like you are of an actual rainbow.“When you see a rainbow in nature, you get a glimpse of the order that exists behind nature,” Dawe told the magazine. “There are certain laws of physics working behind that.”