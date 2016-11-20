Uber Gift Cards Are Here

Uber has made it much easier to buy gift cards for friends and family. The ridesharing service announced it's selling gift cards, which means holiday shopping just got a lot easier.
You can buy the cards online or in stores. The company says it plans to roll out the gift cards to 35,000 retail locations like Walmart, Target, and CVS over the coming weeks. That means you can tell your grandma exactly where to pick them up if she wants to buy you something you'll actually use.
If you've ever bought a gift card online, the process will look very familiar. You can choose the digital card's design, write a note to go with it, and choose the amount you want to give.
If you've ever bought a gift card online, the process will look very familiar. You can choose the digital card's design, write a note to go with it, and choose the amount you want to give.
In even better news, according to the Uber website, the gift cards also work in the UberEATS app. That means you can give (and get!) the gift of food delivered from a restaurant.
To redeem a gift card, recipients will need to enter the code shown on the card into the Uber app before requesting a ride. Gift cards will be valid in any U.S. city where Uber is available and, according to Time, the cards never expire.
Advertisement