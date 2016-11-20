Never sleep on Taraji P. Henson's ability to slay. The most recent example? Henson's latest hair transformation, which is equal parts edgy and sleek.
Henson posted a selfie to Instagram showing off her new hairdo. In the photo, we get a great look at Henson sporting an asymmetrical bob, which she reveals is a wig in her Instagram story.
She even posts video of stylist Tymothe Wallace placing it perfectly. Henson wrote in the Instagram story, "Wigs are how you keep your edges hunny!!!" She also asks Wallace to pull the wig up for a moment so her fans can see.
In the next video, Henson is getting her bob placed. She wrote on the screen, "Love my topknot too much to cut my hair. So wig it is."
She jokingly asks her fans, "Ya'll miss that Taraji bob?" Then, she says, "She's back — and she's a wig," before sticking her tongue out at the camera.
Henson also gives us a few different views of her new bob in her Instagram story.
Not only is it a funny video, it's also a great example of protective styling for natural hair. And further proof that Taraji P. Henson can pull off any look.
