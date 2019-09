Do you cry every week while watching This Is Us? Mandy Moore has bad news for you. Things are not going to get any easier anytime soon.Moore shared a photo of herself and co-star Milo Ventimiglia along with a car full of their TV kids. In it, she thanks the fans for all their support, calling the outpouring of love "overwhelming and humbling." But then, she drops a bomb."Get ready — the next batch of episodes are heavy," Moore writes, after explaining that this week's episode includes a family road trip. Sorry, things weren't pretty heavy already? It gets worse?We're wondering if we should expect a bombshell episode about Kevin? Or more details on how Jack died ? Or is it that Kate and Toby are breaking up ? Does William, Randall's birth father , die? Do literally all of these things happen at once? This show loves testing the limits of our emotions.We're already afraid to tune in — but we'll see you next Tuesday night