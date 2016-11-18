Marc Anthony & His Wife Just Separated So You Know What This Means

Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima are separating, according to E! News.
Anthony and De Lima married in 2014, and began dating in 2012. Anthony married the Venezuelan model in a small private ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
News of the split comes mere hours after Anthony and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez kissed onstage during the Latin Grammys. After seven years of marriage, the couple split in July 2011. They have two children together.
You know how some things have to fall apart so other things can come together? We've already lost Brad and Angelina. Maybe news of this split means that J.Lo and Marc Anthony are ready to reclaim their natural place at the top of our #relationshipgoals list.
