Chelsea Handler Makes A Savage Dig At Brangelina's Kids

Chelsea Handler was not, is not, and will obviously never be, a fan of Brangelina. The comedian is never one to shy away from poking fun at celebrities, but she is especially passionate about her role as Unofficial Brangelina Roaster.
She even felt the need to diss the now split couple (and their kids) while at the charity event Gala for the Children. While introducing Angelina Jolie's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser (and Handler's friend, as she says), to the stage that night, Handler took the opportunity to share a few quick digs about celebrity divorces. She even felt the need to diss Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids.
She first started out in lukewarm water — she jokingly asked why anyone would ever want to divorce Mel Gibson — before wading into hot water.
“[Laura] is such a humanitarian that she’s currently negotiating Brad Pitt’s emancipation,” she said, as seen on TMZ. “Speaking of kids that need help, when Laura first visited A Place Called Home, she knew right away that she had to get involved." The audience gasped as Handler confidently likened the Brangelina children to the organization's underserved youth.
Don't make fun of their children, Handler. That's low. There's no doubt that the family is going through a very tough time (in the public eye no less) and the kids never asked to be famous unlike their Hollywood parents.
Next time, the comedian and host should take a page out of her friend Jennifer Aniston's book and only approach the topic with sympathy and understanding. But then again, that wouldn't really be the Handler way. So it might just be best for her to avoid the topic in general. Didn't anyone ever teach her to pick on someone her own size?
She even felt the need to diss the now split couple (and their kids) while at the charity event Gala for the Children. While introducing Angelina Jolie's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser (and Handler's friend, as she says), to the stage that night, Handler took the opportunity to share a few quick digs about celebrity divorces. She even felt the need to diss Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids.
She first started out in lukewarm water — she jokingly asked why anyone would ever want to divorce Mel Gibson — before wading into hot water.
“[Laura] is such a humanitarian that she’s currently negotiating Brad Pitt’s emancipation,” she said, as seen on TMZ. “Speaking of kids that need help, when Laura first visited A Place Called Home, she knew right away that she had to get involved." The audience gasped as Handler confidently likened the Brangelina children to the organization's underserved youth.
Don't make fun of their children, Handler. That's low. There's no doubt that the family is going through a very tough time (in the public eye no less) and the kids never asked to be famous unlike their Hollywood parents.
Next time, the comedian and host should take a page out of her friend Jennifer Aniston's book and only approach the topic with sympathy and understanding. But then again, that wouldn't really be the Handler way. So it might just be best for her to avoid the topic in general. Didn't anyone ever teach her to pick on someone her own size?
Advertisement