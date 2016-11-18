This Is The Most Insane Mannequin Challenge Yet

At this point in the Mannequin Challenge's long and storied existence, we've encountered plenty of awe-inspiring feats of stillness — and we're certainly growing tired of the stunt just as much as you are. But this particular display made our jaws drop.
In the video above, members of a CrossFit gym strike all kinds of athletic poses while some seriously regal opera music plays in the background. One woman holds a squat with a barbell over her shoulders, while another is posed mid-handstand-push-up. We'd try to describe the truly amazing sight that is the man who's managing to stand at the top of a jerk, but you just need to see that for yourself.
It's hard enough doing some of these moves in real time, let alone holding them for several minutes. Our sweatbands off to these CrossFitters — hopefully the challenge didn't leave them too sore.
Check out the full video and be amazed. The surprise ending is not to be missed.
