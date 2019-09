This Split-Style Hair Color Is The Coolest Thing You'll See All Day

It's been a big year for wild hair color. Within the last few weeks alone, we've seen seaweed-green hues flood our Instagram feeds and countless dye jobs evoking major Lisa Frank vibes . We've even seen fluorescent color that glows in the dark . But the latest look of the moment tops all of that, because it features not one, but two different cool-girl shades that are split-dyed yet hidden — and we can't look away.It's completely mesmerizing to watch hair go from blue to pink with just the switch of a part. According to Popsugar , the transformative look is the work of Reddit user moniquey , who uploaded her two-toned, hidden hair color with the caption, "Why not have both? My new two colour awesomeness." As for us, we hope to see more people experimenting with this split-style look, because it turns out things really do look cooler — in the immortal words of the Spice Girls — when two become one.