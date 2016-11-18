This Split-Style Hair Color Is The Coolest Thing You'll See All Day

It's been a big year for wild hair color. Within the last few weeks alone, we've seen seaweed-green hues flood our Instagram feeds and countless dye jobs evoking major Lisa Frank vibes. We've even seen fluorescent color that glows in the dark. But the latest look of the moment tops all of that, because it features not one, but two different cool-girl shades that are split-dyed yet hidden — and we can't look away.
It's completely mesmerizing to watch hair go from blue to pink with just the switch of a part. According to Popsugar, the transformative look is the work of Reddit user moniquey, who uploaded her two-toned, hidden hair color with the caption, "Why not have both? My new two colour awesomeness." As for us, we hope to see more people experimenting with this split-style look, because it turns out things really do look cooler — in the immortal words of the Spice Girls — when two become one.
