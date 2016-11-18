Yesterday, Pratt posted a clip of 4-year-old Jack playing with a praying mantis, whom the boy has yet to name. But it was the caption that the actor really wanted his followers to see.
“As many of you may know, our son Jack was just over 3 pounds when he was born,” Pratt wrote. “Thanks to scientific advances made possible by #marchofdimes funding, today he’s a perfectly healthy, curious 4 year old.”
The November 17 post was in honor of World Prematurity Day, an occasion that aims to raise awareness about premature birth, which, according to the March of Dimes, is the leading cause of death worldwide for children under the age of 5.
As many of you may know, our son Jack was just over 3 pounds when he was born. Thanks to scientific advances made possible by #marchofdimes funding, today he's a perfectly healthy, curious 4 year old. Today is #worldprematurityday. 15 million babies are born #prematurely each year around the world. And 1 million of them won’t live to celebrate their 1st #birthday. The @marchofdimes strives for a world where every #baby has a fair chance, yet this is not the reality for many mothers and babies. Join me in supporting their efforts to give every baby a fighting chance by clicking the link in my bio. Thank you! God Bless!!!
"The @marchofdimes strives for a world where every #baby has a fair chance, yet this is not the reality for many mothers and babies," Pratt wrote. "Join me in supporting their efforts to give every baby a fighting chance."
#HappyThankgiving #12thMan pic.twitter.com/38cKDKXhaX— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 28, 2014
“I’ve done all kinds of cool things as an actor," he said. "I’ve jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody’s daddy."
The first few days weren't easy. Pratt and Faris were told their son may have special needs and would need surgery to correct his eyes, but thanks to the "cutting-edge medicines, much of which is a direct result of this wonderful organization, the March of Dimes," his son was thriving.
"Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and ‘Daniel Tiger," he said. "And, believe it or not, loves vegetables."
Most recently, Pratt posted a photo of himself at Seattle Children's Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit with a mother and her two twin boys.
"I spent a little time with Coen and Zion, twins who were born too early only a pound and a half each," he wrote. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses at @seattlechildrens The boys are doing fine. Although they're both missing their big sis."
Ever since Jack's premature birth, we have a special affinity for the NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit) Today I spent a little time with Coen and Zion, twins who were born too early only a pound and a half each. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at @seattlechildrens The boys are doing fine. Although they're both missing their big sis.