As many of you may know, our son Jack was just over 3 pounds when he was born. Thanks to scientific advances made possible by #marchofdimes funding, today he's a perfectly healthy, curious 4 year old. Today is #worldprematurityday. 15 million babies are born #prematurely each year around the world. And 1 million of them won’t live to celebrate their 1st #birthday. The @marchofdimes strives for a world where every #baby has a fair chance, yet this is not the reality for many mothers and babies. Join me in supporting their efforts to give every baby a fighting chance by clicking the link in my bio. Thank you! God Bless!!!

