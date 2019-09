This isn't the first time Pratt has spoken out about this topic that is so close to his heart. Two years ago, Pratt gave an emotional speech about his son' journey at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies.“I’ve done all kinds of cool things as an actor," he said. "I’ve jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody’s daddy."The first few days weren't easy. Pratt and Faris were told their son may have special needs and would need surgery to correct his eyes, but thanks to the "cutting-edge medicines, much of which is a direct result of this wonderful organization, the March of Dimes," his son was thriving."Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and ‘Daniel Tiger," he said. "And, believe it or not, loves vegetables."Most recently, Pratt posted a photo of himself at Seattle Children's Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit with a mother and her two twin boys."I spent a little time with Coen and Zion, twins who were born too early only a pound and a half each," he wrote. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses at @seattlechildrens The boys are doing fine. Although they're both missing their big sis."