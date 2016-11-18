Lisa Lynn Masters, an actress whose has appeared on multiple shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Gossip Girl, has died, apparently by her own hand.
Nuevo Mundo hotel workers found the actress, 52, hanged in her closet. She was in Lima, Peru, on a modeling job, Peru21 reports.
"In these darkening days, we hope those who have had the pleasure of knowing her will see how brightly she shined and will find that light within themselves and continue to share it with others—just as she would have," a Masters spokesperson told E! News in a statement that called for privacy.
Peru21 reports that she had allegedly hanged herself with her skirt. The police say they have little doubt as to the motive, citing antidepressant pills on-site as well as two letters indicating her struggles with depression.
A GoFundMe page created by friends and family in order to fund travel and funeral arrangements has reached $34,000 out of a $50,000 goal as of Thursday evening.
"Lisa's genuine warmth, generosity and tenacious strength will be deeply missed," Ani Mason, writing on behalf of Masters' husband, says on the site. "Lisa's beloved husband William is shocked and grieving her sudden loss."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Nuevo Mundo hotel workers found the actress, 52, hanged in her closet. She was in Lima, Peru, on a modeling job, Peru21 reports.
"In these darkening days, we hope those who have had the pleasure of knowing her will see how brightly she shined and will find that light within themselves and continue to share it with others—just as she would have," a Masters spokesperson told E! News in a statement that called for privacy.
Peru21 reports that she had allegedly hanged herself with her skirt. The police say they have little doubt as to the motive, citing antidepressant pills on-site as well as two letters indicating her struggles with depression.
A GoFundMe page created by friends and family in order to fund travel and funeral arrangements has reached $34,000 out of a $50,000 goal as of Thursday evening.
"Lisa's genuine warmth, generosity and tenacious strength will be deeply missed," Ani Mason, writing on behalf of Masters' husband, says on the site. "Lisa's beloved husband William is shocked and grieving her sudden loss."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement