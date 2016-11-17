Sweet niblets! Happy #ThrowbackThursday, all. (Or, rather, all the nostalgic millennials out there.) On Thursday, the Disney Channel announced a Hannah Montana marathon would be coming in December.
And fans of the show will be glad to hear that Disney is going all in on this one: The entire series will air from December 3 to December 29 (that's a certified binge right there). The hit show premiered 10 years ago and ended its run four seasons later in 2011— when star Miley Cyrus started outgrowing her days at Disney.
We can't wait to return to the teen-TV greatness that is Miley "just being Miley." If you're determined to see all the episodes, then queue up the DVR — or plan on taking a lot of sick days next month — because there are 98 of them. If you don't have quite that many hours to spare during the holiday season, then take our recommendations on the 10 greatest episodes. Call it the best of both worlds.
Sweet Niblets, it's #ThrowbackThursday! #HannahMontana returns to #DisneyChannel in a special marathon of the entire series from 12/3-12/29 pic.twitter.com/kPHtA06SKF— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) November 17, 2016
