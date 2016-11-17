Thanks to her thriving acting career, Mandy Moore's pop-star past is all but erased from our collective memory. But the This Is Us star can't forget one particularly scarring moment from her earliest days opening for *NSYNC, as she recounted to James Corden on The Late Late Show last night.
One night, the "Candy" singer walked backstage into a conversation between the boy band members and their backup dancers about shoe size. "I stroll up, at 15, freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there," she said. "And he's like, 'You have big feet for a girl.'"
Now, just as a reminder, Moore was freaking adorable at the time, and at 5-foot-10, her size-10 feet were not all that big. What is wrong with you, Justin?! Was this a misguided attempt at flirting with her?
"I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all, but I was so impressionable, and I thought the world of him," Moore said. "He was on a pedestal, and, I mean, 16 years later, it stuck with me. It really scarred me emotionally."
Now that Timberlake has a son of his own, let's hope he's teaches the kid to be a bit more sensitive to just how much young girls take in every comment about their bodies.
