Jon Hamm has made peace with the rumors about Little Hamm.
Many have claimed that Hamm's penis is abnormally large, pointing to paparazzi photos as proof (there's even a Tumblr account called Jon Hamm's Wang). Though some might find the comments flattering, the Emmy winner has been vocal about his annoyance with the rumors.
The Mad Men star told Rolling Stone that they're "called privates for a reason" and lamented to Men's Fitness that he's sick of the ogling: "Would you want people walking up to you and pointing at your dick?," said Hamm of fans who are a little too curious. (Seriously, guys? Pointing is not okay. Be an adult.)
In a new interview with GQ Australia, Hamm seems to have changed his tune — at least a little bit. Recently named the magazine's International Man of the Decade, Hamm has decided to take the jokes in stride, telling GQ: "It was a topic of fascination for other people, certainly not me... By the way, as rumors go, not the worst."
Good for Hamm for being able to laugh along with the "Hammaconda" comments, but let's remember that he doesn't have to be so graceful about the whole thing. No one wants to feel objectified for walking down the street (in what Hamm insists to Rolling Stone is underwear, FYI), and no matter how kind the rumors may be to Hamm's ego, they're certainly no less awkward to have to confront.
Little Hamm memes may live on, but let's try to remember that Big Hamm isn't the biggest fan.
Many have claimed that Hamm's penis is abnormally large, pointing to paparazzi photos as proof (there's even a Tumblr account called Jon Hamm's Wang). Though some might find the comments flattering, the Emmy winner has been vocal about his annoyance with the rumors.
The Mad Men star told Rolling Stone that they're "called privates for a reason" and lamented to Men's Fitness that he's sick of the ogling: "Would you want people walking up to you and pointing at your dick?," said Hamm of fans who are a little too curious. (Seriously, guys? Pointing is not okay. Be an adult.)
In a new interview with GQ Australia, Hamm seems to have changed his tune — at least a little bit. Recently named the magazine's International Man of the Decade, Hamm has decided to take the jokes in stride, telling GQ: "It was a topic of fascination for other people, certainly not me... By the way, as rumors go, not the worst."
Good for Hamm for being able to laugh along with the "Hammaconda" comments, but let's remember that he doesn't have to be so graceful about the whole thing. No one wants to feel objectified for walking down the street (in what Hamm insists to Rolling Stone is underwear, FYI), and no matter how kind the rumors may be to Hamm's ego, they're certainly no less awkward to have to confront.
Little Hamm memes may live on, but let's try to remember that Big Hamm isn't the biggest fan.
Advertisement