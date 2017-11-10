This Is The Top Thanksgiving Pie Recipe On Pinterest

Elizabeth Buxton
Everybody's grandma has the best pumpkin pie recipe. But this year we're here to put an end to that generational Thanksgiving-dessert one-upmanship with some (potentially controversial) news: According to Pinterest, your grandma's recipe may have been knocked out of the running by Pinterest.
The DIY mega-site has graced us with six of the top pinned pumpkin pies. And who knows, maybe one of these is your G-ma's after all...
1. No-Bake Triple-Layer Pumpkin
The no-bake aspect here makes this recipe a winner in our hearts.
2. Easy Foolproof Pumpkin Pie
Easy and foolproof are qualities we deeply appreciate in baked goods.
3. Clean Eating Pumpkin Pie
This pumpkin pie has been dressed down to the real essentials.
4. Classic Pumpkin Pie
What's not to love about a classic?
5. Streusel Pumpkin Pie
This streusel-pie hybrid has changed the Thanksgiving dessert game.
6. Pumpkin Silk Pie
Just as with Will Ferrell's sentiment in Blades of Glory, we don't know what it means, but it's provocative.
7. Pumpkin Pie Pops
Think outside of the recipe box this year and try baking up a batch of these pie pops.
