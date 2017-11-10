Everybody's grandma has the best pumpkin pie recipe. But this year we're here to put an end to that generational Thanksgiving-dessert one-upmanship with some (potentially controversial) news: According to Pinterest, your grandma's recipe may have been knocked out of the running by Pinterest.
The DIY mega-site has graced us with six of the top pinned pumpkin pies. And who knows, maybe one of these is your G-ma's after all...
The no-bake aspect here makes this recipe a winner in our hearts.
Easy and foolproof are qualities we deeply appreciate in baked goods.
This pumpkin pie has been dressed down to the real essentials.
What's not to love about a classic?
This streusel-pie hybrid has changed the Thanksgiving dessert game.
Just as with Will Ferrell's sentiment in Blades of Glory, we don't know what it means, but it's provocative.
Think outside of the recipe box this year and try baking up a batch of these pie pops.
