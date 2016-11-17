Baby Gigi Hadid Singing With Josh Groban Is What Christmas Memories Are Made Of

Last week, Gigi Hadid casually mentioned that she grew up listening to Josh Groban instead of your typical pop. The supermodel was holding back: She wasn't just listening to Groban — she was singing with him, too.
Marie Claire U.K. dug up Groban's 2007 Christmas album, Noël, and discovered vocal accompaniments from a then-preteen Hadid. The supermodel's stepfather at the time, David Foster, produced the album, and somehow she got tapped to sing along.
"Little Drummer Boy," for instance, features Baby Hadid singing the "rum pum pum pum" line in the background. Don't you just want to sit back with some spiced apple cider and soak it all in?
It gets better. Cue up "I'll Be Home for Christmas" around the 4-minute mark to hear an adorable message from the youngster.
"Hi Daddy. Mommy, Bella, and I are wrapping presents to put under the tree, and we saved one especially for you," Baby Hadid coos. "We miss you a lot and we hope that you can come home soon. Merry Christmas!"
And just like that, our holiday wishes came true.
