In case you didn't get a calendar notification, today is Thanks, Birth Control Day, an initiative from the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. And the subjects of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 are lending their voices to the movement.
Six of the MTV stars told the national organization all about the positive impacts birth control has on the lives of young women, according to MTV News.
Talking openly about birth control can still carry stigma, but the Teen Mom women are working to revamp the narrative surrounding contraception.
“I was so young and felt uneducated, like I was doing something wrong," Kailyn told MTV News. "But now it feels good to talk about [birth control], giving people an opportunity to learn about it."
Many of the former teen moms said that their willingness to discuss healthy birth control options on screen has made fans more willing to ask them for advice about contraceptive options. Catelynn, who has an IUD, said fans have told her that her choice "helped them figure out what they want for birth control or that they didn’t know that type existed." Jenelle described having similar conversations about her birth control implant.
Now that reproductive rights might be on the chopping block after president-elect Donald Trump takes office, it's great to see these women spreading awareness and refusing to stay silent.
