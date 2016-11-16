You may have noticed that a photo of Taylor Swift wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat is making rounds on the internet. Like so many things found on social media, it's totally fake.
According to Gizmodo, the photo is part of a fabricated news story from a pro-Donald Trump website called lifeeventweb.com claiming that Swift is a big Trump supporter. The headline: "Taylor Swift SHOCKS Music Industry: 'I Voted For Trump.'"
The false story even includes a fake quote from Swift about the economy. “We need more and more jobs. Unemployment is way up here,” which she most definitely didn't say. “He’s hired more employees, more people, than anyone I know in the world.”
If those words sound familiar, it may be because, as Gizmodo points out, the same quote was attributed to Denzel Washington to suggest he was also a Trump supporter. (He isn't.) Turns out, it's actually a quote from civil rights activist Medgar Evers — who died in 1963.
While you may find it hard to believe that anyone would actually think this Swift story is true, think again. Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter users are sharing this photo like it's going out of style.
On Twitter, many are sharing extreme reactions to the — again, fake — news that Swift is a Trump supporter. Some are happy about it; others not so much. Of course, there are also those on Twitter having a good laugh about all this.
But in the end, the most important thing to know is that this story is a 100% false. Swift did post a photo of herself on line to vote, but she never shared her choice for president with the press. As one fan pointed out, Swift said in 2012 that everyone "should exercise their right to vote, but I don't think I should be telling people who to vote for."
Now, do you part in combatting fake news and go share this story with all your Facebook friends.
TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSED TRUMP! #TrumpWinsBecause pic.twitter.com/umoj6oBPfY— MADAME (@MagicRoyalty) November 8, 2016
For those who claim that Taylor is secretly a Trump supporter, this is what she said back in 2012 pic.twitter.com/pw8O8VIZwi— Taylor Swift (@mothertaylor) November 9, 2016
Meanwhile Taylor Swift at home donating to Trump website under her cat’s name pic.twitter.com/rwdGDrTHYI— dan (@Toxlcityy) November 5, 2016
I think Taylor swift is donald trump sueporter pic.twitter.com/1JBzLgWTry— sp092209 (@sp092209) November 2, 2016
Taylor Swift On Trump! Make America Great Again. pic.twitter.com/wQoivxn5VE— George (@Georgeyy88) October 23, 2016
@MorganJerkins Taylor Swift is definitely a Trump supporter, and it's awesome. :) pic.twitter.com/amjBxMQ5GI— Winning Halley 🐸 (@HalleyBorderCol) November 5, 2016
