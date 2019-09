You Won't Believe How Many People Have Hooked Up With Their Professors

Many of us have, at some point, had crushes on our teachers, but how often do these fantasies come to fruition? More often than you might guess, according to a recent 2,000-person CollegeStats.org survey.About 14% of the participants (who were either currently in college or had graduated) had hooked up — or, in the survey's words, had "inappropriate sexual relations" — with either a professor or a TA. And more would like to: 53% admitted they'd daydreamed about this scenario, and a quarter would act on that wish if they had the chance.Contrary to the stereotype that these affairs always result from an abuse of power , only around 45% were initiated by the authority figure; 33% were the student's idea, and in 21% of cases, it wasn't clear.About 4% of the respondents said they engaged in the tryst in hopes of grade hikes, but most respondents said they were just exploring mutual attraction (64%) or doing it for the thrill (27%). Only 12% regretted their decision.