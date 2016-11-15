This Woman's Makeup Skills Are Terrifying The Internet

There's no question that makeup is transformative. It can boost confidence, challenge perceptions, or even turn us into completely different people (temporarily). But, until recently, we never thought it'd be able to make us disappear — then we saw Serbian makeup artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic.
The makeup artist is terrifying the internet with her crazy skills — most notably, her ability to make her body disappear which she demonstrated at the 2016 Nyx Face Awards Serbia. In the tutorial above, which is borderline disturbing, so watch at your own risk, Milosevic becomes a marionette. If you didn't believe in the power of makeup before, you will now. By the end of the makeover, Milosevic doesn't look like a human at all; she's a downright creepy wooden doll.
According to Milosevic herself, the transformation took 6 hours in total, with a few breaks in between. (Hey, she's only human.) She chose to become a doll not because she loves the wooden toys, but rather because she's afraid of them.
"I chose puppets [because] they always scared me in horror movies when I was a kid," she told Refinery29 in an email.
Milosevic's neck and torso are the most astounding, appearing to transform from human flesh to a metal pole and spring — all with just a little (ok a lot of) makeup. Even the artist, a skilled body painter, found the springs difficult.
"I practiced all day to do [the] spring," she says. Clearly, practice makes perfect — or perfectly creepy, in this case.
Are we going to be re-creating this look for Saturday night? Probably not. But does it make us even more resolute in the belief that anything is possible with some brushes and color? Definitely.
