Have you ever wished your favorite brand would sell everything you ever needed in one idyllic superstore? Well, Madewell fans will be getting one step closer to that dream starting tomorrow. The clothing giant teamed up with Food52 to launch its first-ever kitchenware line. The limited-edition stunning home-goods collab features everything from candles to coasters to wooden spoons.



It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but we’re guessing you’re going to want to start stocking up on holiday gifts now before everything sells out. It might even be time to dive into that hidden budget for all the presents that we end up, ahem, secretly buying for ourselves.



The new line launches at Madewell stores tomorrow and will only be available through the holidays. (Food52 will also be offering the products via its online store.) And prices aren’t bad — the products range from $10 to $36. So now that you've got yourself covered, you just have to find presents for everyone else on your list!

