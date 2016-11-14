Is This Household Item The New Mason Jar?

Our love obsession with Mason jars has persevered through all manner of food-related infatuations: dalliances with 7-Eleven, a flirtation with colorblocked cutting boards, and even a brief-but-messy weddings-induced breakup this summer. The food industry — and the Pinterest crowd, for that matter — is wedded and bedded to the multipurpose containers, and it's beginning to seem like they'll never go out of style.
Until. A café in Australia called Darling Cafe serves its smoothies in lightbulbs. HelloGiggles spotted the pear-shaped containers on Instagram, and the tidy, globular creations have us considering another breakup. Lightbulbs may be the next hot repurposed household object. We mean it this time: Move over, Mason jars! We're done! (And stop calling!)
Darling Cafe has opened our minds to the endless lightbulb possibilities. Why stop at smoothies? Let's use lightbulbs as pencil jars, as tiny planters, or, in an ironic twist, as a DIY lamp!
Now that we think about it, though, we have a couple of questions. One: How do the bulbs sit upright? How are they cleaned? Are they LED?
(We give it two weeks until we're crawling back to our ex, the Mason jar.)
Observe the bright creations, below.
