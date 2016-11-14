Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of The Walking Dead. Read at your own risk.
You can stop wondering whether Maury Povich survived the zombie apocalypse. Turns out Rick Grimes doesn't need a paternity test as far as Baby Judith is concerned.
Last night's episode saw Andrew Lincoln's character opening up to Michonne (Danai Gurira) about his daughter Judith. All this time, he's been well aware that her biological father is his former BFF turned wife's lover turned zombie, Shane. Remember that guy?
"Him and Lori, they were together," Rick says of Shane. "They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn't mine. I know it. I love her, she's my daughter. But she isn't mine. I had to accept that. I did. So I could keep her alive. I'll die before she does and I hope that's a long time from now, so I can raise her and protect and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that too, so I could keep everyone else alive."
Oh, Rick. What a heartbreaking thing to say. No wonder Twitter is all teary. Seriously, though, those Baby Shane memes are terrifying.
You can stop wondering whether Maury Povich survived the zombie apocalypse. Turns out Rick Grimes doesn't need a paternity test as far as Baby Judith is concerned.
Last night's episode saw Andrew Lincoln's character opening up to Michonne (Danai Gurira) about his daughter Judith. All this time, he's been well aware that her biological father is his former BFF turned wife's lover turned zombie, Shane. Remember that guy?
"Him and Lori, they were together," Rick says of Shane. "They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn't mine. I know it. I love her, she's my daughter. But she isn't mine. I had to accept that. I did. So I could keep her alive. I'll die before she does and I hope that's a long time from now, so I can raise her and protect and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that too, so I could keep everyone else alive."
Oh, Rick. What a heartbreaking thing to say. No wonder Twitter is all teary. Seriously, though, those Baby Shane memes are terrifying.
Advertisement
Me when Rick starts talking about how he knows that Judith isn't his baby and it's Shane's. #FreshBuzz pic.twitter.com/AWQjhZgjjD— the walking dead (@DaddyALincoln) November 14, 2016
I wish The Walking Dead could go back to simpler times, like when all Rick had to worry about was Shane fucking his wife.— Tommy Conklin (@TommyConklin) November 14, 2016
It is official, Shane is the father of Judith. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vZAU26jBqk— The Walking Dead (@TalkOfTheDead) November 14, 2016
RT if you think Judith looks more like Shane than Rick 😂😂 @WalkingDead_AMC #twd pic.twitter.com/zBaZfqmHPZ— TWD_USA(#TWDFamily) (@TWD_USA_) November 14, 2016
HES TALKIMG ABOUT SHANE AND LORI BEING TOGETHER OHMYGOD IM CRYING JUDITH ISN'T RICKS NO #FreshBuzz #TheWalkingDead #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC— olivia. (@OliviaHolcomb) November 14, 2016
Remember when the worst person on the show was Shane 😂😂😂 #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC— Isabelle (@keekeedi) November 14, 2016
Advertisement