Walking Dead Fans Are Getting Emotional About Rick & Baby Judith

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Gene Page/AMC.
Pictured: Andrew Lincoln as Rick.
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from last night's episode of The Walking Dead. Read at your own risk.

You can stop wondering whether Maury Povich survived the zombie apocalypse. Turns out Rick Grimes doesn't need a paternity test as far as Baby Judith is concerned.

Last night's episode saw Andrew Lincoln's character opening up to Michonne (Danai Gurira) about his daughter Judith. All this time, he's been well aware that her biological father is his former BFF turned wife's lover turned zombie, Shane. Remember that guy?

"Him and Lori, they were together," Rick says of Shane. "They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn't mine. I know it. I love her, she's my daughter. But she isn't mine. I had to accept that. I did. So I could keep her alive. I'll die before she does and I hope that's a long time from now, so I can raise her and protect and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that too, so I could keep everyone else alive."

Oh, Rick. What a heartbreaking thing to say. No wonder Twitter is all teary. Seriously, though, those Baby Shane memes are terrifying.
