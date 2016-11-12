Her Royal Highness with her all-female protection team during #RoyalVisitUAE From left to right: Shaima al Kaabi, Basima al Kaabi, Hannan al Hatawi, Nisreen al Hamawi and Salama al Remeithi. Earlier this year Shaima, Nisreen and Hannan also achieved the remarkable feat of conquering Mount Everest. ©Clarence House
A new photo of the Duchess of Cornwall has royal-watchers doing a double take.
The Duchess, formerly known as Camilla Parker-Bowles, was provided with a security team consisting of women wearing traditional hijab and abayas during her royal visit to the United Arab Emirates this week. Clarence House shared a photo of Prince Charles' wife walking with the women, identified as Shaima al Kaabi, Basima al Kaabi, Hannan al Hatawi, Nisreen al Hamawi, and Salama al Remeithi, as they left Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace Hotel. The royal duo were in town to promote religious tolerance and support women in leadership.
Emirates Woman reports that the women are members of the UAE's presidential guard. There are over 50 women in the ranks of the guard, who are trained in martial arts and combat techniques. Security isn't their only strong suit; according to Clarence House, three of the women have recently climbed Mount Everest.
The photo has fetched a great deal of support online. Instagram commenters have praised the display of "girl power," calling it "inspiring" and "powerful."
