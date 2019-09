As somebody who voted for Hillary Clinton and is shattered in the wake of her shocking loss, the last thing I want to see is President-elect Donald Trump's smiling face plastered on a magazine cover. I abhor his personal behavior and political views and am devastated that he will be our president for the next four years, which is why People magazine's new cover story on Trump and his family makes my skin crawl.But I am not People's readership. I am not among the tens of millions of suffering, disillusioned Americans who cast their ballots for Trump in hopes for a better future — and neither are the celebrities calling for a boycott of the magazine in response to the divisive cover.Hollywood faces from Chrissy Teigen to Judd Apatow are protesting People on Twitter for the cover story, titled simply, "President Trump: His life, his family and his astonishing journey to the White House." "Fuck @people magazine. How disgusting. Selling their soul," Apatow wrote. "Celebs: do not give them your interviews or sell them your pictures," tweeted actress Zoe Kazan. "Readers: do not give them your money." The hashtag "#boycottpeoplemagazine" is trending as readers and non-readers join the protest.