French Montana & Iggy Azalea Slammed For Animal Cruelty After B-Day Celebrations With An Elephant

Kaitlin Reilly
French Montana and Iggy Azalea are being called out for animal cruelty. However, Montana insists his haters just don't have all the facts. Guess he still "ain't worried 'bout nothin'"? (Sorry, had to.)

The rappers, whom Us Weekly reports began dating in July 2016, celebrated Montana's 32nd birthday this week in a particularly special way. The pair posted Instagram photos alongside an actual elephant, because, apparently, a white tiger was too basic. The elephant was bedecked with jewelry and seemingly participated in tricks.
Fans were not happy about Montana's birthday surprise, with some reminding him that elephants go through difficult training to do basic tricks for people's amusement.
To the haters, Montana responded that the elephant was from the zoo, and that there were people who kept the animal safe.
The "Lockjaw" rapper failed to address the larger issue at play. While the elephant may have been safe and happy in Montana's home, animal performers often suffer during their training, as DoSomething reports. It's disappointing that Montana was so quick to write off fans who were pointing out a very real issue, even if the rapper knew this particular elephant was completely out of harm's way.
