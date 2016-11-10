Katy Perry fans hoping to see the pop star in China this week will be disappointed. Page Six reports that Perry will no longer headline Alibaba’s kick-off concert to mark Singles Day in China. Taking to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, Perry apologized for missing the show, and stated that a "family emergency" will keep her away.
It hasn't been a great week for the "Firework" singer. The Hillary Clinton supporter — who performed at the Democratic National Convention this summer, and went so far as to dress up as the former secretary of state for Halloween — took to Twitter to share her anger over Donald Trump's win.
It hasn't been a great week for the "Firework" singer. The Hillary Clinton supporter — who performed at the Democratic National Convention this summer, and went so far as to dress up as the former secretary of state for Halloween — took to Twitter to share her anger over Donald Trump's win.
Advertisement
Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016
If Perry did decide to skip the concert due to election stress, she wouldn't be the only one feeling it. Many celebrities, including Rashida Jones, Jessica Chastain, and Tavi Gevinson, have spoken out about their disappointment over the election result and what it might mean for the future of America.
Could Perry's emergency be her emotional distress over Trump's win? Possibly — though that would seem to contradict the calls to action she made on Twitter.
Could Perry's emergency be her emotional distress over Trump's win? Possibly — though that would seem to contradict the calls to action she made on Twitter.
Hopefully Perry and her family are okay, and the singer can continue speaking out on the issues that are close to her heart — even if it has been broken this week.
Advertisement