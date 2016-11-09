How I Survived A Brutal Hillary Hangover — & You Can, Too

Then, I Got Inspired

When Hillary Clinton finally emerged this morning to give her concession speech, her eyes were glazed. Here she stood before her supporters, and the world, to concede. She told us:



I've had successes and setbacks and sometimes painful ones. Many of you are at the beginning of your professional, public, and political careers — you will have successes and setbacks, too.



This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it. It is, it is worth it. And so we need — we need you to keep up these fights now and for the rest of your lives. And to all the women, and especially the young women, who put their faith in this campaign and in me: I want you to know that nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion.



Now, I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but someday, someone will — and hopefully sooner than we might think right now. And to all of the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.



It was the best, most authentic speech I’d ever heard her give. She urged us to be resilient and hopeful.

