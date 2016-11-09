Despite big differences with Trump, both Clinton and Obama emphasized the importance of the peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump. The president reminded viewers that he had also had significant differences from his predecessor, George W. Bush. But, he said, "President Bush's team could not have been more professional or more gracious in making sure we had a smooth transition," and he planned to do the same.



He praised Clinton and her candidacy, the first time a woman was the presidential nominee of a major political party. "I'm proud of her, a lot of Americans look up to her," said Obama. "Her candidacy and nomination was historic and sends a message to our daughters all across the country that they can achieve at the highest level of politics."



Both Obama and Clinton addressed young people directly, urging them not to become discouraged or cynical. As Clinton said, though the campaign has ended, there is still plenty of work to do, and, "Our responsibility as citizens is to keep doing our part to keep building that better, stronger, fairer America."



