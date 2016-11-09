After a 19-month long presidential race, we're all feeling fatigue today. That means it's the perfect time to disappear into something fun, like maybe a light-hearted wedding-themed musical number inspired by past political players. But, where can we find such a specific comfort? A guy name Matt Rotner has us covered.
Like many siblings, Rotner took on the task of making a speech at his sister Jenna's recent wedding reception. Unlike many siblings, though, he turned the speech into an expertly crafted rap about the bride and groom's courtship.
The creative brother told the Huffington Post that he drew direct inspiration from the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, which he actually attended with his family just a few weeks after his sister's engagement. He explained, "I turned to my mom and said, 'Well, I know exactly what I’m doing for the wedding.' I thought, Hey, I might not be able to sing well anymore, but I know I can write these rhymes and put on one hell of a show."
From there, Matt began writing the lyrics, mostly working on them during his commuting time on the Metro North train. For many of us, it's hard to imagine tapping into our creative sides while cramped in a train with hundreds of other travelers. But, then again, Lin-Manuel Miranda did pick up Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow's 2004 biography that would become his inspiration for the musical, while at the airport. It looks like Rotner has a lot in common with his muse. See the whole rap, here.
