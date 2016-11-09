Demi Lovato is apologizing for an election joke that she says didn't sit well with fans on Twitter.
On Tuesday Lovato, who is supporting Hillary Clinton, wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "Sometimes you just have to agree to disagree and grab some pussy."
The tweet was meant to be a reference to Donald Trump's lewd language from a leaked conversation captured during a taping of Access Hollywood. Trump was explaining to Billy Bush, at the time, that he could grab women “by the pussy” due to his celebrity status. This led to several women coming forward with sexual-assault allegations.
Hours later, Lovato deleted the tweet and apologized. She tweeted, "I apologize for the joke I made earlier...seemed to offend some people. Just making light of the election."
Demi deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/aZAAHPEi40— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) November 8, 2016
I apologize for the joke I made earlier.. seemed to offend some people. Just making light of the election 😕— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 8, 2016
Lovato's fans seemed unfazed by the joke. One fan tweeted, "people will always be offended no matter what, keep slaying <3" Another said, "people need to stop attacking you for everything."
Yesterday, Lovato encouraged her fans to go out and vote on election day. She said, "Personally #ImWithHer, but regardless — it's so important that all Americans vote tomorrow no matter what."
Personally #ImWithHer, but regardless - it's so important that all Americans vote tomorrow no matter what.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 8, 2016
