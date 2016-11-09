No matter who the country chooses, Tuesday was a historic day for American women. Eligible female voters took to the polls today with the opportunity to vote for the first women presidential candidate of a major political party. In honor of the occasion, many of these voting women commemorated the moment with their outfits and jewelry, paying homage to those who came before them.
Specifically, many women headed to the polls on Tuesday wearing jewelry passed down from their grandmothers. Many voters posted about these touching moments on Twitter, and they will truly warm your heart.
Four generations went to vote. Wore my grandma's ring & great-great-great aunt's necklace and brought my daughter. pic.twitter.com/UtNinQpWUN— Heather Lamb (@Heather_Edits) November 8, 2016
I wore my Grandma's necklace today so that she could be there for the vote. pic.twitter.com/0y2qSxUsBH— Joy Olson (@joy_wola) November 8, 2016
Voted for Hillary wearing my grandma's necklace, my best pantsuit, and a bold red lip because #ImWithHer #PantsuitNation pic.twitter.com/PVUq2dnfIG— Allison DeJong (@allison_dejong) November 8, 2016
Suffragette white, grandma's pearls, #pantsuitnation for my hard-working mom + #HRC, daughter's necklace. Let's do this, America #imwithher pic.twitter.com/rMqczglOdw— Kersten Swinyard (@KerstenSwin) November 8, 2016
.@shannonrwatts Wearing grandma's necklace & white #pantsuit with my #MomsDemandAction tee for final #GOTV shifts for @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/o1Ygp1BURF— Judith Fardig (@FardigJudith) November 8, 2016
For most of the women, this was their way of having their loved ones with them while they participated in such an incredible moment. The jewelry belonged to strong women who never knew that one day America would be voting for a female president.
This isn't the only way women have been celebrating this historical day. Many have sported panstuits in honor of the democratic nominee, others have worn all white as a nod to women's suffrage. Making history has never been so stylish.
