There's A Clinton Cake To Match That Viral Trump Cake

Trump cake, flanked by secret service, just entered Trump HQ. Hillary destined for unrelated party, baker Melissa Alt tells me. #nyvotes pic.twitter.com/IECrEvYyTQ— Alex Mierjeski (@Amierjeski) November 8, 2016
Of all the ugly things about this election, this cake, um, takes the cake. The pastry of the hour, spotted as it was wheeled with care into Trump Tower, has been molded, presumably with fondant, to look like Donald Trump.
It's hard to believe that the baker behind this sugary work of art is a Trump fan. One look at those panic-stricken blue eyes and you'll probably agree. This is not the dessert of a candidate who believes he is about to win the election.
I guess we now know one more contractor who’s going to have a hard time collecting payment from Trump. pic.twitter.com/92gnW4tfAb— jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 8, 2016
Trump: make my victory cake look like me and HillyHillz combined pic.twitter.com/t16FIf7W8S— kendrick lobstar (@KLobstar) November 8, 2016
Dorian Gray had a portrait that reflected his life. Donald Trump has a cake that is somehow better looking than the human version of him. pic.twitter.com/TJ0YY72PkJ— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 8, 2016
That cake was probably sculpted by a beautiful 10 of a baker while Trump sang “Hello.”— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 8, 2016
The @realDonaldTrump head was a cake & told it was a gift. #TrumpCake was whisked away by security out of #TrumpTower #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/zuJsAPwvSL— Katherine Lam (@byKatherineLam) November 8, 2016
In my first 100 days I will deport all churros, flan, and tres leches cakes. Bad Hombres.— Trump Victory Cake (@trumpcake16) November 8, 2016
I will build a delicious, edible wall. Load bearing crispy treat base, covered in glorious fondant. #trumpvictorycake— Trump Victory Cake (@trumpcake16) November 8, 2016
Thank you, dear baker, wherever you are, for this much-needed source of humor at the end of a very long, painful campaign season. Let them eat cake — Trump Cake.