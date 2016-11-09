There's A Clinton Cake To Match That Viral Trump Cake

Madeline Buxton
Not to be outdone, Hillary Clinton got her own cake, too. Baker Melissa Alt told People: “A client had ordered a Hillary Clinton cake for their private party, and we decided to make a Donald Trump to go along with it — the epic duo.” May the best cake win.
This story was originally published on November 8, 2016, at 6:45 p.m.

Of all the ugly things about this election, this cake, um, takes the cake. The pastry of the hour, spotted as it was wheeled with care into Trump Tower, has been molded, presumably with fondant, to look like Donald Trump.

It's hard to believe that the baker behind this sugary work of art is a Trump fan. One look at those panic-stricken blue eyes and you'll probably agree. This is not the dessert of a candidate who believes he is about to win the election.
Twitter, of course, is having a field day.

And for those of you rushing to Twitter to stake your claim to this hilarious dessert tragedy, you are already too late: The cake has its own genius account.
Beyond its unbearably sweet fondant exterior, it's unclear what lies within the Trump Cake. Is it some sort of deconstructed taco bowl? Is the frosting KFC chicken flavored? All remains a mystery.

Thank you, dear baker, wherever you are, for this much-needed source of humor at the end of a very long, painful campaign season. Let them eat cake — Trump Cake.
