Why Did Shakira Mysteriously Pull Out Of Two Awards Shows?

Shakira has had a big year back on the music scene — with her hit "La Bicicleta" and her new single "Chantaje," which just debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin music chart. But the singer sparked major speculation today after unexpectedly pulling out of both the Latin Grammys and the American Music Awards.
The belly-dancing pro took to Twitter to share the news. "Due to personal matters, I won't be able to travel to Las Vegas & LA to attend the @LatinGRAMMYs or the @AMAs this year," she tweeted.
Due to personal matters, I won't be able to travel to Las Vegas & LA to attend the @LatinGRAMMYs or the @AMAs this year.— Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2016
The mom of 1-year-old Sasha and 3-year-old Milan (with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué) then added that she'd be accompanying Carlos Vives, her "La Bicicleta" collaborator, "in spirit."
The last-minute announcement (both awards shows take place next week) caused a stir among fans. Twitter, of course, has already begun the guesswork, wondering if the Colombian singer could be expecting baby No. 3.
@shakira @LatinGRAMMYs @AMAs does it involve a baby?— Christina Newsome (@Christi33068330) November 7, 2016
But most of her fans simply sent well wishes to the singer and her family for whatever they may be dealing with.
The most important thing is that everything is ok with you @shakira and your family ❤ hope to see you very soon back on the stage! 👱🎤🎶🎵♬🎸— manuela (@aiko80) November 8, 2016
@shakira @LatinGRAMMYs @AMAs hopefully everything is okay, will always support you queen.— Angelina Jolie News™ (@BabyBenzz) November 7, 2016
We're sending the same sentiments to Shaki and her family. Meanwhile, until we see her on stage again, we'll have "Chantaje" on repeat.
