This 4-Year-Old Tattoo Artist Is Sending The Internet Into A Tizzy

Those who let first-time tattoo artists ink their skin deserve a special badge of bravery. But when that artist is just 4 years old? Well, that takes the concept of trust to a whole new level.
Florida-based tattoo artist Brad Bellomo recently shared a Facebook post (now gone viral) that depicts his preschool-aged daughter Chloe tattooing a custom design on his inner bicep — a place where Bellomo says he could witness the work being done and advise his daughter along the way.
Florida-based tattoo artist Brad Bellomo recently shared a Facebook post (now gone viral) that depicts his preschool-aged daughter Chloe tattooing a custom design on his inner bicep — a place where Bellomo says he could witness the work being done and advise his daughter along the way.
After determining that Chloe was ready to hold the weight of the machine, control the pen, and listen to her dad’s instructions, Bellomo equipped her with a needle with real ink. “Today was her first real Tattoo,” Bellomo wrote in the post. “A lil wobbly but she did great and it's still cute... Keep in mind she just turned 4 end of August!”
The design? A red strawberry, which Chloe says she chose “because it was cute," according to News10.
The design? A red strawberry, which Chloe says she chose “because it was cute," according to News10.
Her dad agrees — and he already has plans for how to make the design even more meaningful. “The strawberry will have a Wu tang ‘W’ in it eventually,” he wrote. “Because Chloe sings 'bah bah black sheep have u berry wu.' lol. So proud of u Clo!!!”
Many are seeing the move as a powerful father-daughter bonding experience, while others are crying child endangerment. (Because, internet.) What do you think of the tot's art? Let us know in the comments below.
Many are seeing the move as a powerful father-daughter bonding experience, while others are crying child endangerment. (Because, internet.) What do you think of the tot's art? Let us know in the comments below.
Advertisement