You Have To Read This Groom's Touching Vows To His 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Sometimes those traditional wedding vows don't say all the things you want your partner to hear on the day you officially start your lives together. That's why so many modern couples are now choosing to write their own unique vows. Recently, a groom in Laguna Beach, CA, went this route not only because he wanted to say more, but also because he wanted to make promises to another special person.
Mike Seldon began dating Brittany Williams when her daughter Heidi was just 14 months old. Williams told The Huffington Post that in the beginning, she took things very slowly with Seldon. She didn't want her daughter getting too attached to him in case things didn't work out between the couple, and Seldon was very understanding of that.
Last year, Mike and Brittany got engaged and the couple, plus Heidi, began living together. That, according to Brittany, is when Mike developed a very special bond with his soon-to-be stepdaughter. She explained, "Mike was taking a more fatherly role by doing things like tucking her in and kissing her as he leaves for work." The relationship they developed inspired Mike to do something different on his and Brittany's wedding day.
Just as he was eager to spend his life with Brittany, Mike also wanted Heidi, now age 5, to know he'd be there for her for the long haul — so he decided to write separate vows to her. When it came time for him to read them, the groom knelt down to speak directly to Heidi in her flower-girl dress, and soon there wasn't a dry eye in the place. Here's what he said: "I vow to always be fair and honest with you. I promise to support you in every way I can. I promise to always hold your hand and brush your hair when you ask me to. I promise to tuck you into bed every night. I vow to show you how a man should treat a woman through my relationship with your mom. And above all else, I vow to protect you, care for you, and love you 'so big' forever."
Being a blended family comes with many challenges, but this little fam looks like it's off to a great start.
Mike Seldon began dating Brittany Williams when her daughter Heidi was just 14 months old. Williams told The Huffington Post that in the beginning, she took things very slowly with Seldon. She didn't want her daughter getting too attached to him in case things didn't work out between the couple, and Seldon was very understanding of that.
Last year, Mike and Brittany got engaged and the couple, plus Heidi, began living together. That, according to Brittany, is when Mike developed a very special bond with his soon-to-be stepdaughter. She explained, "Mike was taking a more fatherly role by doing things like tucking her in and kissing her as he leaves for work." The relationship they developed inspired Mike to do something different on his and Brittany's wedding day.
Just as he was eager to spend his life with Brittany, Mike also wanted Heidi, now age 5, to know he'd be there for her for the long haul — so he decided to write separate vows to her. When it came time for him to read them, the groom knelt down to speak directly to Heidi in her flower-girl dress, and soon there wasn't a dry eye in the place. Here's what he said: "I vow to always be fair and honest with you. I promise to support you in every way I can. I promise to always hold your hand and brush your hair when you ask me to. I promise to tuck you into bed every night. I vow to show you how a man should treat a woman through my relationship with your mom. And above all else, I vow to protect you, care for you, and love you 'so big' forever."
Being a blended family comes with many challenges, but this little fam looks like it's off to a great start.
Advertisement