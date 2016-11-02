These days, wedding proposals can be just as extravagant as the wedding. There have been Friends-themed proposals, Disney-themed occasions, and one seriously epic proposal at the Olympics. One travel blogger, though, seems to have topped them all.
Sonja Lishchynki, the woman behind Montecristo Travels, spent two years planning the ultimate proposal in Prague. (For comparison, consider that I once spent two years growing out a terrible pixie cut, and I thought that was an impressive commitment.) Two years? For a proposal? I mean, there's planning ahead, and there's planning ahead.
After years of prep, this September, Lishchynki got down on one knee and proposed to her long-term boyfriend, Stefan Dumas. She popped the question on the Charles Bridge in Prague, with a very special ring. In fact, according to a blog post on her site, the bulk of that two-year planning period was spent obtaining a replica of a Dumas signet ring; Stefan Dumas is a direct descendant of French author Alexandre Dumas, who penned The Count of Monte Cristo.
Lishchynki told The Huffington Post that when she presented Dumas with the ring, he sobbed. Picture the scene: a lady one one knee, a bearded man wailing, and a ring that belongs to the family Dumas. It's romantic, rooted in history, and yet somehow utterly modern.
"He cried. He was overwhelmed, I think," she says. "But also elated and joyous. I think he was taken aback by how much it meant to him," she said. Lishchynki called upon a Hungarian master jeweler to help re-create the signet.
See photos of the engagement, ahead. And (surprise, surprise): Dumas said yes.
