

It’s a tale as old as time. A would-be groom surprises his would-be bride with a proposal when she's least expecting it.



That's exactly what happened to an actress in a Florida production of Beauty and the Beast. Everything was going along like normal during the rehearsal. The actress, dressed as her character, Belle, hits her mark in the finale number and expects to find the Beast turned Prince. Instead of her fellow actor, though, she meets her real-life boyfriend at center stage. Pro that she is, she doesn’t miss a beat. The two sing the final number until he goes off-book.



“Then somebody bends, unexpectedly,” as the title song says. He gets on one knee and asks her to marry him. She says yes, to great applause from the audience.



You have got to hand it to the guy. He committed to the proposal, even singing on-stage. After all, if you’re going to marry Belle, you’ve got to bring your A-game.

