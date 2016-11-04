If you've ever been in love, you know it can be pretty scary. And weddings can be particularly anxiety-inducing parts of the journey. Committing yourself to another person for the rest of your life? Well, it doesn't get much more frightening than that. Michael Scola and Jordan Rodarte leaned in to that fear and designed their entire wedding around it.
The couple told the Huffington Post that they're both huge fans of the show American Horror Story, and every year, they have an elaborately themed premiere party. Scola and Rodarte live together in West Hollywood, which happens to be pretty close to the Oviatt Penthouse. This art deco penthouse was the location used for exterior shots of Hotel Cortez, the setting for the show's fifth season.
But, when they booked the Oviatt as their wedding venue, this pair didn't yet know it played a role in their beloved show. Rodarte said, "After Michael proposed to me and we started planning, we knew almost immediately we wanted a Halloween wedding. The AHS thing came in once we chose our gorgeous Art Deco venue ― only to find out it was where they were filming AHS: Hotel! That’s when we really went for it."
Thanks to their experience planning AHS premier parties, Michael and Jordan knew what they were doing when it came to the themed wedding. The whole night was freaky-fabulous. See for yourself, ahead.
