Elizabeth Banks, Rachel Bloom Team For Hilarious Get Out The Vote Song

The comedy song is a dying art form. We've lost Tenacious D, God's Pottery never broke, and Flight of the Conchords has long since returned to ground. But people still make them, and sometimes they're even pretty good.
Rachel Bloom of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend teamed with Moby and Elizabeth Banks to perform a get out the vote song aimed at stopping Donald Trump. Some other comedy stars join them in the song. The list includes Jane Lynch, Amber Rose, Adam Pally, Paul Scheer, and whoever the redhaired guy is from Modern Family. The song is funny, self-referential, and worth a watch if only to see who pops up and how.
The video is obviously aimed at stopping Donald Trump, who is improbably still being allowed to run for President despite his own staff taking Twitter away from him. Whatever. Vote your conscience, just don't do anything else Ted Cruz says.
