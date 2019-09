One of The Walking Dead's most beloved characters could meet his maker. Clues point to Daryl dying in season 7 of TWD, but could he really be dead before the season is out? Eh...I'm not so sure.Prior to the season 7 premiere, which saw Negan taking his barbed-wire bat to poor Glenn, fans suspected that Daryl was on the chopping block. Blame AMC: the network released teasers that fans saw as implying Daryl was the next to go. In one scene, Dwight was shown wearing Daryl's motorcycle jacket. A conversation about "right-hand men" tormented fans with the possibility that we would lose one of Rick's guys. Technically, we did, as Abraham was offed. Also, a shot lingered on a blanket that Daryl had been wearing. Small signs, but ones that could have hinted at Daryl's sad fate — if Daryl actually met that fate, of course.Daryl survived the deadly season 7 premiere, but fans are still unsure about his ability to survive the rest of the season. It's true that things are looking pretty bleak for him — he was just kidnapped by Negan, the worst villain the Walking Dead has to offer. The new teaser for season 7, episode 3, "The Cell," shows Negan laughing at Daryl's lack of fear, but how long will it be until he can break Daryl completely?