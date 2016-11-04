10 Celebs Showing Off The Swag In Early Voting

Ok, Justin Timberlake: We've learned your lesson. Vote early, vote (maybe) often, but double check local laws before you snap a voting selfie at the polls.
Despite JT's early voting woes, early voting kind of looks like a lot of fun. Several other celebs have done it successfully this election season (and without any legal fallout). With the election looming, we've rounded up the best in celeb early voting selfies. From Georgia peaches (ahem, Ludacris) to Refinery29 contributor Drew Barrymore, celebs all over the country are exercising their right to vote early this election. For the record, it's pretty easy. According to Katy Perry, the process is simple enough to make it a birthday treat.
So here you have it: 10 celebs flexing at the polls.
Despite JT's early voting woes, early voting kind of looks like a lot of fun. Several other celebs have done it successfully this election season (and without any legal fallout). With the election looming, we've rounded up the best in celeb early voting selfies. From Georgia peaches (ahem, Ludacris) to Refinery29 contributor Drew Barrymore, celebs all over the country are exercising their right to vote early this election. For the record, it's pretty easy. According to Katy Perry, the process is simple enough to make it a birthday treat.
So here you have it: 10 celebs flexing at the polls.